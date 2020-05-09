COVID-19 case tally: 3.97 million cases, 275,527 deaths

The global case tally for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 3.97 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose to 275,527. More than 1.3 million people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest case toll at 1.29 million and the highest death toll at 77,280. Spain has the highest number of cases in Europe at 222,857 and 26,299 deaths. Italy has 217,185 cases and 20,201 deaths. The U.K. has 212,629 cases and 31,316 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe. Russia suffered another spike of more than 10,000 cases overnight to bring its case tally to 198,676 and 1,827 fatalities. France has 176,202 cases and 26,233 deaths. Germany has 170,643 cases and 7,510 deaths. Brazil has 147,003 cases and 10,037 deaths. Turkey has 135,569 cases and 3,689 deaths. Iran has 106,220 cases and 6,589 deaths. China, where the disease was first reported late last year, has 83,976 cases and 4,637 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

