COVID-19 case tally: 4.57 million cases, 308,843 deaths as Russia sees big overnight spike in infections

The global case tally for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 4.57 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose to 308,843. More than 1.7 million people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest case toll at 1.45 million and the highest death toll at 87,693. Russia has 272,043 cases, after another huge overnight spike. Russia had 252,245 cases early Friday. Its death toll is 2,537, according to official numbers. The U.K. has 241,454 cases and 34,546 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe and second highest in the world after the U.S. Spain has 230,698 cases and 27,563 deaths, while Italy has 223,885 cases and 31,610 deaths. Brazil saw another spike in cases overnight and now has 220,291 cases and 14,962 deaths. France has 179,630 cases and 27,532 deaths, while Germany has 175,715 cases and 7,931 deaths. Turkey has 146,457 cases and 4,055 deaths and Iran has 118,392 cases and 6,937 deaths. India has 86,595 cases and 2,760 deaths. Peru has moved past China by case number at 84,495 cases and 2,392 deaths. China, where the disease was first reported late last year, has 84,038 cases and 4,637 deaths.

