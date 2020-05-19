COVID-19 case tally: 4.82 million cases, 318,833 deaths and U.S. death toll tops 90,000

Breaking News
The global case tally for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 4.82 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose to 318,833. More than 1.8 million people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest case toll at 1.51 million and the highest death toll at 90,369. Russia has 299,941 cases and 2,837 deaths. Brazil has moved past the U.K. by case numbers, with 255,368 cases and 16,853 fatalities. The U.K. has 247,709 cases and 34,876 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe and second highest in the world after the U.S. Spain has 231,606 cases and 27,709 deaths, while Italy has 225,886 cases and 32,007 deaths. France has 180,051 cases and 28,242 deaths, while Germany has 177,289 cases and 8,041 deaths. Turkey has 150,593 cases and 4,171 deaths and Iran has 122,492 cases and 7,057 deaths. India is next with 101,261 cases and 3,164 fatalities, followed by Peru with 94,933 cases and 2,789 deaths. China, where the disease was first reported late last year, has 84,063 cases and 4,638 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

