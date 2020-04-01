COVID-19 case tally: 862,234 cases, 42,404 deaths

The number of cases of COVID-19 rose to 862,234 on Wednesday, while the number of deaths rose to 42,404 according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. About 178,836 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus that has sickened people in 180 countries. The U.S has the most number of cases worldwide, at 189,633, and 4,081 deaths. Italy has the second highest number of cases at 105,792 and at least 12,428 deaths. Spain takes third place with 95,923 cases and at least 8,464 deaths. China, where the virus was first detected in December, has 82,308 cases and 3,316 deaths. Germany has 71,808 cases and 775 deaths; France has 52,837 cases and at least 3,532 deaths. Iran has 44,605 cases and at least 2,898 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

