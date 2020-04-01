Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / COVID-19 case tally: 862,234 cases, 42,404 deaths

COVID-19 case tally: 862,234 cases, 42,404 deaths

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

The number of cases of COVID-19 rose to 862,234 on Wednesday, while the number of deaths rose to 42,404 according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. About 178,836 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus that has sickened people in 180 countries. The U.S has the most number of cases worldwide, at 189,633, and 4,081 deaths. Italy has the second highest number of cases at 105,792 and at least 12,428 deaths. Spain takes third place with 95,923 cases and at least 8,464 deaths. China, where the virus was first detected in December, has 82,308 cases and 3,316 deaths. Germany has 71,808 cases and 775 deaths; France has 52,837 cases and at least 3,532 deaths. Iran has 44,605 cases and at least 2,898 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.