Sustainability-minded younger shoppers and consumers of all ages who are feeling the economic pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic increasingly opt for the $28 billion secondhand clothing and shoe market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- COVID-19 propels an already surging secondhand clothing market - June 23, 2020
- Is there a big risk of getting coronavirus from food? The CDC has an answer - June 23, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘Everyone is scared right now’: I take care of farm workers in Yakima County, a coronavirus hot spot. This is my story - June 23, 2020