COVID-19 tally: 76,785 cases, 2,249 deaths, 34 cases in the U.S.

The World Health Organization said Friday that there are 76,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,249 deaths, marking another day in which the number of new cases worldwide has slowed. In early February, the number of new cases reported each day was rising by at least 3,000. There are upwards of 1,000 new cases worldwide, 100 of which are in South Korea, which has seen a large uptick in cases in recent days. There are now 204 confirmed cases in South Korea. There are at least 34 cases in the U.S. that have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including 21 people who have been repatriated from China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Thirteen additional cases have been confirmed by CDC, including a new case that was confirmed by California's Humboldt County health department on Thursday. The Diamond Princess, which is docked at a port in Yokohama, Japan, has reported a total of 634 cases and 2 deaths. COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first diagnosed in humans in December in Wuhan, China. The outbreak has largely shut down Hubei Province, home to Wuhan, and slowed or halted factory production and consumer spending in China.

