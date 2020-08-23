COVID-19 turned the hotel industry upside down, but it won’t change what people want

There is a fundamental reason to believe that the post-COVID-19 landscape for the hotel industry might look very different, but business will eventually be just as good, and could be even better than before the pandemic: People are, and will always be, social animals.
