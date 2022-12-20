There are about 40,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., a figure that is 11% higher than it was two weeks ago, according to the most recent update of a New York Times tracker. The number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths is also rising this month. The seven-day daily average of new cases is about 66,000, while about 413 people are dying each day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

