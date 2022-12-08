The number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now up 38% over the past two weeks, with the daily average of new infections now at about 60,000, according to a New York Times tracker. Hospitalizations are also ticking up, and the daily average of people hospitalized with a COVID infection is now 37,000. That’s 30% more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than 14 days ago. The number of COVID deaths is increasing, as well, with 343 people dying on Wednesday. That’s 4% higher than two weeks ago. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

