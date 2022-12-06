The daily average of new COVID-19 cases was 53,019 on Monday, about 28% higher than it was two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker. About 35,000 people in the U.S. are currently hospitalized with COVID infections, and 261 people died on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
