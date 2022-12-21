The number of new COVID-19 cases is still rising, with at least 67,000 people in the U.S. testing positive every day, according to a New York Times tracker on Wednesday. That’s 24% higher than it was two weeks ago. COVID hospitalization and deaths continue to increase, as well, with about 40,000 people in the hospital and 407 people dying every day. At the beginning of December, about 250 deaths were reported every day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

