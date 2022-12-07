COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.S., with the daily average of new infections still up about 28% over the last two weeks, according to a New York Times tracker. There were at least 54,000 new cases on Tuesday, while about 34,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID. The number of people being treated in intensive care units has also increased, by 21% over the last two weeks, with about 4,100 people with COVID in ICU beds. The number of people dying from COVID each day is largely the same as it’s been over the last 14 days, with reports of 287 people passing away on Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

