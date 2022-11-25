The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is 42,900, as of Thursday, according to the New York Times tracker. That’s up 5% over the last two weeks. COVID hospitalizations largely remain steady, at a seven-day average of 28,531 and up 2% over the last 14 days. About 338 people are still dying from COVID every day. Those numbers have also stayed relatively stable and are up 4% over the last two weeks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
