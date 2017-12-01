Cowen names Jeffrey Solomon as CEO, effective Dec. 27

Financial services firm Cowen Inc. said Friday it has appointed Jeffrey Solomon as its next chief executive, effective Dec. 27. Solomon, who is currently president of the firm, is replacing Peter Cohen, who has been CEO since 2009 and was founder of its predecessor firm, Ramius Capital. Cohen will remain chairman. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 4% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.

