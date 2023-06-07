Shares of Coya Therapeutics Inc. COYA gained 12% premarket on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech company released new data from a study of its investigational therapy COYA 301 in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. An open-label study in eight patients found a decrease in neuroinflammation following treatment with the therapy, the company said in a release. Coya previously reported that patients in the COYA 301 trial achieved a significant improvement in cognitive function. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

