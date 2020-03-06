Credit-card borrowing declines in January, second drop in past three month

Consumers are pulling back from using their credit cards, according to data released by the Federal Reserve on Friday. Revolving credit, namely credit cards, declined at a 3.3% annual rate in January. That’s the second decline in the past three months. Nonrevolving credit such as student and auto loans grew 5.8%, up from 3.6% in December. Overall, consumer credit growth in January slowed to a 3.4% rate, or $12 billion, down from 5.8% in the prior month. The data does not include mortgage borrowing. Consumer credit totaled $4.2 trillion in January, up from $2.9 trillion in January 2013. Fed officials have said household debt is not a concern for the U.S. economic outlook. Consumer spending has fueled the economy in recent quarters as business investment has retreated.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story