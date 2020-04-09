Credit Suisse lowers target prices on U.K. banks and downgrades HSBC

Credit Suisse lowered target prices on U.K. banks and downgraded HSBC to neutral from outperform. On HSBC, where the target price is now 515 pence, Credit Suisse said the bank has outperformed its U.K. peers by 20 percentage points year-to-date and has a premium valuation. Credit Suisse’s new RBS target price is 175 pence, and it has an outperform rating due to its 16.9% CET1 ratio and limited unsecured credit exposure. It’s still underperform on Standard Chartered with a 395 pence target given higher emerging market credit risk and lower core profitability. It’s neutral on Barclays , with a 125 pence target, and Lloyds , with a 40 pence target.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story