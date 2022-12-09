Bank of America resumed coverage on Credit Suisse with a buy rating now that the Swiss bank successfully raised 4 billion Swiss francs. The broker pointed out that it now has the same market cap as Julius Baer but is 1.5 times larger in wealth management, while also having a leading domestic bank and asset management business. Its new price target is 3.60 francs, or $3.83 per ADR, down from a pre-rights offering price of 4.20 francs.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

