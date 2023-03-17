Credit Suisse shares CH:CSGN fell 5% in Zurich trade after a flattish start, with attention on the health of the Swiss banking giant. Its stock has dropped 29% this year on worries over its health after five consecutive losing quarters and about $100 billion of outflows from wealthy clients in the fourth quarter. Bloomberg reported that UBS CH:UBSG does not want to merge with its rival.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

