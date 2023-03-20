Credit Suisse shares CH:CSGN dropped 72% in opening trade, after agreeing to be bought by rival UBS in a deal underwritten by Swiss authorities. The steep share price drop came as Credit Suisse agreed to a discount, as well as the pressure for the drop in the value of UBS CH:UBSG shares. The Euro Stoxx banks index XX:SX7E, which doesn’t include UBS or Credit Suisse, fell 5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

