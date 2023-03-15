Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse CH:CSGNCS on Wednesday saw its shares fall to a new record low, with the Zurich-listed shares recently down 10% to 2 Swiss francs. The chairman of its top shareholder, Saudi National Bank, ruled out investing any more into the bank in an Bloomberg interview. On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said in its annual report that it had material weaknesses in financial controls.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

