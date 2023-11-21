CRH CRH said it’s paying $2.1 billion for South Texas cement operations from Martin Marietta Materials MLM. CRH, which separately reported earnings, said the combined portfolio of assets is expected to generate pro-forma 2023 EBITDA of approximately $170 million. Martin Marietta said the proceeds will help advance its growth objectives as well as return capital to shareholders.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

