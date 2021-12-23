Breaking News
Crocs to acquire privately owned casual shoe brand Heydude for $2.5 billion in cash and stock

Crocs Inc. said Thursday it has reached an agreement to acquire privately owned casual shoe brand Heydude for $2.5 billion in cash and stock. The company will pay $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in shares to be issued to Heydude Founder and Chief Executive Alessandro Rosano. The company is expecting to enter a $2.0 billion Term Loan B facility and borrow $50 million under a revolving credit facility to fund the cash part of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Heydude was founded in Italy in 2008 to develop comfortable and accessible footwear. “We believe HEYDUDE’s casual, comfortable and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a statement. Heydude will continue to operate as a standalone division once the deal closes and Rosano will act as strategic adviser and creative director. Crocs shares fell 2% premarket but have gained 123% in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

