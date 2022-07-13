Crocs wins years-long infringement case

Crocs Inc. announced its legal win against USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution for infringing on the Crocs’ patent by imitating its clog shoe design. Crocs will receive $6 million and $55,000 respectively from those companies. Crocs also filed 21 other patent infringement lawsuits against companies it accuses of imitating its design one year ago. “We are fiercely protective of the Crocs brand and our iconic DNA,” said Daniel Hart, chief legal and risk officer at Crocs. “We have zero tolerance for infringement of our intellectual property rights or for anyone who tries to benefit off the investments that we have made in our brand.” Crocs stock has sunk more than 58% for the year to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

