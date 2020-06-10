CrossFit CEO resigns after comments about George Floyd

The chief executive of CrossFit Inc. stepped down Tuesday, following a furor over his comments about George Floyd. “I’m stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc., and I have decided to retire,” Greg Glassman said in a statement. “On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.” Glassman posted a series of tweets Saturday that many criticized as racist and offensive. The company had also been criticized for not making an anti-racism statement as protests swept the nation, and earlier Tuesday, BuzzFeed reported Glassman said last week on a private Zoom videoconference call: “We’re not mourning for George Floyd – I don’t think me or any of my staff are. Can you tell me why I should mourn for him?” CrossFit, the world’s largest fitness chain, with more than 15,000 locations, said Dave Castro will take over as CEO.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story