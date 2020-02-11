CrowdStrike stock rises after D.A. Davidson upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. are up nearly 4% in premarket trading Tuesday after D.A. Davidson analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised his price target to $75 from $58. “First, we believe CrowdStrike is significantly benefiting from Broadcom’s acquisition of Symantec, as many resellers have noted an improvement in growth rates,” Nowinski wrote. “Second, we are seeing little to no impact from VMware’s acquisition of Carbon Black. Third, we are seeing increasing traction with CrowdStrike’s other products, including their vulnerability management module.” He expects that the company will be able to deliver better-than-expected annual recurring revenue over the next year on the back of these trends. He said that the potential for more market share gains coming from Symantec “is the single largest revenue growth driver for CrowdStrike in 2020.” CrowdStrike shares have added 37% over the past three months, as the S&P 500 has increased 8.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story