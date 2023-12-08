Crown Castle Inc.’s stock CCI was up by 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday after activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP said the company’s move to replace its chief executive marked a “step in the right direction” for the cell tower real estate investment trust. Crown Castle said late Thursday that Jay Brown plans to retire as chief executive on Jan. 16. The company named board member Anthony Melone as interim chief executive at that time. The board will conduct a search to find a permanent chief executive. Elliott said it plans to work with Crown Castle on the transition. “We believe that additional significant changes are needed to ensure that Crown Castle is best positioned to fulfill its potential for shareholders,” Elliott said. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the company’s board regarding the necessary next steps, including a comprehensive review of the Fiber business, meaningful governance enhancements and a robust and transparent search process for Crown Castle’s next CEO.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

