Telecom company Crown Castle Inc. CCI announced a series of corporate moves Monday, including a workforce reduction of 15% and consolidation of office space. The company is seeking to cut costs by $120 million and align operational needs in the second half of the year, according to a regulatory filing. It also named two new members to its board of directors.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

