Brent crude futures BRN00 rose as much as 77 cents, and then fell, after Reuters ran a headline it previously had, that Saudi Arabia would extend its voluntary cut in production until the end of December 2024. The article initially ran on June 4.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
