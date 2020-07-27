Cruise and airline stocks fall to buck the broader market rally as COVID-19 cases, deaths keep surging

Breaking News
While the broader stock market continues to rise amid optimism over potential COVID-19 vaccines and additional government stimulus measures, cruise and airline stocks continued to head in the opposite direction as new COVID-19 cases and death tolls keep surging. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 6.6% in afternoon trading, to be the second-biggest percentage loser among S&P 500 components. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock was the next biggest loser, shedding 6.1%, while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares shed 3.3% to place 15th on the S&P 500’s losers list. The weakness in cruise stocks comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended last week its no-sail order by about two months. Separately, all six components of the Dow Jones Transportation Average’s airline components were losing ground. Among the most active, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. lost 0.9%, United Airlines Holdings Inc. slid 1.4% and Delta Air Lines Inc. was down 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

