Cruise operators’ stocks are slumping after Carnival Corp. CCL on Friday warned of rising fuel prices that impacted the company’s earnings. Carnival’s stock plunged 8% in early-afternoon trading, while shares of Royal Caribbean Group RCL dipped 3%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ stock tumbled 5%. “While we’ve experienced volatility in fuel prices before, there’s only been one other period in the last 15 years that our fuel price has been this level,” Carnival Chief Executive Josh Weinstein told analysts on a conference call. The company is working on reducing fuel use by making its fleet more efficient and the routes of its voyages less fuel intensive, he added.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

