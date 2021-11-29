Breaking News
Cruise stocks bounce, but only slightly after omicron-related drubbing on Friday

Cruise stocks rose Monday, as part of a broad-market bounce following the previous session’s sharp selloff on fears over potential impact of omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The stocks’ gains were relatively slight, however, considering the deep declines suffered in recent weeks amid worries that the rising number of COVID cases would lead to travel bans. Royal Caribbean Group’s stock rose 3.3% in afternoon trading, after tumbling 11.4% on Friday to a nine-month closing low. The cruise operator’s stock had plunged 30.6% as it lost ground in 12 of the 14 trading days since it closed at a five-month high on Nov. 5 through Friday. Carnival Corp. shares tacked on 1.1% on Monday, after dropping 11.0% on Friday to close at a one-year low. The shares had been pummeled for a 27.6% loss as they dropped in 13 of 14 sessions from the Nov. 5 close through Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock gained 0.8% on Monday, after diving 11.4% on Friday to close at a one-year low. The stock had plummeted 30.6% as it fell in 12 of 14 sessions from Nov. 5 through Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 1.6% after falling 2.3% on Friday; it had slipped 2.2% from Nov. 5 through Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

