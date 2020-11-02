: Cruise stocks fall to buck the broad market rally after Norwegian extends suspensions

Shares of cruise operators were hit hard Monday, as they failed to ride the rising tide of the broader stock market after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced an extension of its cruise suspensions until next year.
