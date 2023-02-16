A quarter of crypto tokens launched in 2022 saw steep price declines in just the first week of launch, according to a report by Chainalysis.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: SEC charges Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon with defrauding crypto investors - February 16, 2023
- Crypto: Around 25% of new crypto tokens looked like pump-and-dump schemes in 2022, report says - February 16, 2023
- ETF Wrap: ETFs are increasingly ‘mainstream for fast money’ amid rise in options activity tied to exposures in stocks, bonds - February 16, 2023