Crypto exchange giant Binance has paused withdrawals after reports emerged that Web3 operator Ankr and destablecoin Hay was hit by a hacker in the early hours of Friday morning.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Bond yields continue to slip ahead of key jobs report - December 2, 2022
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures steady ahead of key jobs report - December 2, 2022
- Key Words: ‘The outflows have basically stopped.’ Credit Suisse chairman says stock-price volatility to end after capital increase is completed - December 2, 2022