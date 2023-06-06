Bitcoin prices extended a decline Tuesday as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Coinbase Global Inc., the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, brokerage and clearing agency.
