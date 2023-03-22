Bitcoin fell Wednesday as the Fed raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, as widely expected, while the Fed chairman Jerome Powell said it’s “the most likely case” that the central bank would refrain from cutting its key interest rate this year.
