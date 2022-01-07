Crypto: Bitcoin is off to the worst start to a calendar year in 8 years, as the crypto plunges to a 3-month low

Bitcoin has further declined on Friday, as the U.S. added weaker-than-expected 199,000 new jobs in December, while the recent selling pressure leads to increasing liquidations of bitcoin futures positions.
