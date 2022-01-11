Bitcoin has yet to stand on its own legs as an inflation hedge as investors adjust to Federal Reserve plans to tighten financial conditions for the first time in nearly two years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: New York City high school students walk out in COVID-19 protest - January 11, 2022
- MemeMoney: Citadel’s $1.15 billion cash infusion isn’t a bailout but the final test of Ken Griffin’s ‘Death Star’ - January 11, 2022
- Crypto: Bitcoin is trading in tandem with stocks? This chart shows that relationship as markets face a more hawkish Fed - January 11, 2022