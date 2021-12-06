Crypto: Bitcoin-linked ETF heads for worst day since its October debut, as crypto fights to recover from Saturday swoon

The bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund run by ProShares on Monday was on track for its worst day since it made its debut in mid-October.
