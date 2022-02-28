Crypto: Bitcoin rallies 15%, analysts eye $50k as next resistance level

Bitcoin gains about 15% in the past 24 hours, trading near $43,000, the highest level in more than a week, as the U.S. and its allies hit Russia with more sanctions.
