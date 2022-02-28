Crypto: Bitcoin rallies above $41,000 to one-week high as U.S. and allies levy latest sanctions against Russia

Bitcoin has gained about 5.4% over the past 24 hours, trading above $41,000, the highest level in more than a week, as the U.S. and its allies levied a new round of sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
