Bitcoin trades up about $1,000 near $39,000, before if falling back to around $37,941, after the Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday they expect to raise interest rates soon, while there is no commitment before its March meeting.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Bitcoin trades up briefly near $39,000 after Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero, expects hikes soon - January 26, 2022
- The Dow has turned negative as stocks swoon after Fed’s Powell starts speaking - January 26, 2022
- U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high - January 26, 2022