‘Bitcoin has already broken down [and is] now seeing significant downside follow-through,’ says Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies. Bitcoin believer Yves Lamoureux of Lamoureux & Co., though, thinks ‘bitcoin is fine.’
- The Human Cost: ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ The wild ride of a 30-something investor during the crypto crash — and how he fought against hackers - June 18, 2022
- Crypto: Bitcoin’s nosedive through the $20,000 mark is a Minsky Moment for crypto: ‘Psychologically for a lot of people, this is galling’ - June 18, 2022
- The Fed: Fed’s Waller backs another jumbo interest-rate hike in July - June 18, 2022