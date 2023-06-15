BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is reportedly close to filing an application for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a CoinDesk report citing a person familiar with the matter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: This Father’s Day gift keeps giving every day - June 15, 2023
- The Fed: Bank borrowing from the Fed climbs for 6th straight week - June 15, 2023
- Crypto: BlackRock is close to applying for a Bitcoin ETF, per report. Crypto bulls get excited, wave off regulatory pressure - June 15, 2023