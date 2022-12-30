Cathie Wood has had a rough year, but in keeping with her reputation as a ‘true believer’, she’s seizing the opportunity to buy more shares in one of her most controversial picks as it tumbles to fresh lows.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Kala Pharmaceuticals stock up 750% in 3 days after upbeat FDA news on PCED treatment - December 30, 2022
- : European stocks finish off worst year since 2018 with a loss - December 30, 2022
- The number of COVID-related ICU patients in the U.S. has risen to a 5-month high - December 30, 2022