In an interview on Friday with CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street,’ co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor shared his thoughts on bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stocks finish lower, but Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 book consecutive weekly advance - February 3, 2023
- Stocks close lower Friday after a ‘wow’ jobs report puts Fed back in play - February 3, 2023
- : A pre-jobs report bet may have have netted trader $10 million profit, report says - February 3, 2023