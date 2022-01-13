Crypto: Coinbase shares up 3% after hours, as company plans to acquire U.S. derivatives exchange

Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase rose about 3.5% after hours Wednesday, following its announcement of plans to purchase derivatives exchange FairX.
