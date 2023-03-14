The closure of New York based Signature bank, which has a number of crypto clients, is likely to reverberate across the digital asset industry, days after California’s Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and Silvergate Bank, another crypto-friendly bank, said it would wind down.
