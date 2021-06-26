Crypto: Crypto analyst warns of weekend tumble, as bitcoin bull points to ‘daisy chain of borrowers and lenders’

Fundstrat Global Advisors has issued a word of caution to its bitcoin and crypto investing clients, advising them to take some risk off the table, or hedge their bets, over the weekend, due to brewing concerns about mounting leverage in the nascent market.
